Business owners near Fulton County Courthouse react to street closures

ATLANTA — Shops and businesses near the Fulton County Courthouse are feeling the crunch as a grand jury investigates possible interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“All of this around here to me is chaos,” Dexter Goodhall, the owner of the Jamrock Jamaican Restaurant said.

As the world watched the courthouse and media outlets descended upon downtown Atlanta, Goodhall and his staff prepared for the lunch rush.

But Goodhall said there has not been much of a rush lately.

“If I can’t make any money, I can’t pay the staff, so it’s impacting me in every way,” Goodhall added.

While the District Attorney presented the Georgia election interference case to the grand jury, several streets around the courthouse remained closed.

Goodhall said those closures are affecting his business.

“We do a lot of Uber, Door Dash, Grub Hub, and there’s no way they can pick it up because when they pull up they have to keep moving,” Goodhall explained.

On Pryor Street, some food truck owners had better luck.

The owner of “Gotta Have It” catering, said he is getting plenty of foot traffic and business is flowing as usual.

Goodhall said he’s looking forward to the end of the media circus.

“All of this to be over so we can get back to reality,” he said.

