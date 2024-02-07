Burglary call prompts heavy police presence along busy Gwinnett highway

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A heavy police presence was seen along a busy highway in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

According to Gwinnett County police, officers are investigating a possible burglary in the area of 3040 West Main Street near Highway 78 in Snellville.

The address appears to be a Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting business.

Witnesses said they spotted nearly a dozen police vehicles in the area.

Gwinnett officials did confirm they believe all individuals are in custody at this time.

