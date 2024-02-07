Local

Burglary call prompts heavy police presence along busy Gwinnett highway

Burglary W Main Street (GCPD)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A heavy police presence was seen along a busy highway in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

According to Gwinnett County police, officers are investigating a possible burglary in the area of 3040 West Main Street near Highway 78 in Snellville.

The address appears to be a Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting business.

Witnesses said they spotted nearly a dozen police vehicles in the area.

Gwinnett officials did confirm they believe all individuals are in custody at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!