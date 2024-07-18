Local

Bullet holes, broken windows: Man wakes up to more than a dozen shots fired into his home

Man wakes up to gunfire shot into his home

ATLANTA — Homeowners had to take cover after someone fired more than a dozen gunshots into their apartment homes overnight.

One of the neighbors believes the suspect targeted the wrong place.

Video shows scattered glass along with bullet holes in the ceiling and walls inside a house on Sells Ave.

“When I counted, it was 18,” Robert Wiley told Moore.

The homeowner said he fell asleep when bullets starting flying through his house.

“As soon as I fell asleep...I hit the floor,” Wiley said.

A woman who lives next door said the shooter also hit her home. There were also cars shot up outside.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!