Bullet found in cafeteria at Fulton County elementary school

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Officials at Heritage Elementary School are working to identify a student who brought a bullet onto campus.

According to a letter sent home to parents, staff discovered a single bullet near the serving line in the school’s cafeteria. Administrators stressed that at no time were students or staff in any danger.

The letter also urged parents to remind their children about the importance of reporting suspicious behaviors or concerns to school personnel.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story