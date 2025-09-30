Local

Bullet found in cafeteria at Fulton County elementary school

By WSB Radio News Staff
Heritage Elementary School in Atlanta
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Officials at Heritage Elementary School are working to identify a student who brought a bullet onto campus.

According to a letter sent home to parents, staff discovered a single bullet near the serving line in the school’s cafeteria. Administrators stressed that at no time were students or staff in any danger.

The letter also urged parents to remind their children about the importance of reporting suspicious behaviors or concerns to school personnel.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!