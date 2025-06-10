Buford-Spring Connector ramp reopened Tuesday

ATLANTA, GA — According to WSB’s Triple Team Traffic lead reporter Mark McKay, around 5 a.m., via one of GDOT’s traffic cameras, GDOT crews could be seen packing up and leaving the area around the affected ramp on Tuesday.

Natalie Dale from GDOT tells WSB Radio, “the ramp is now open and will remain open barring some paving activities that need to be completed. But, that will be done during overnight hours.”

The ramp was closed over the weekend after work began Friday night when DOT officials say drainage issues caused the bridge to start sinking and then crack.