Brush fire causing heavy smoke off I-85 near Cheshire Bridge Road, exit ramp blocked

ATLANTA — Fire crews are battling a brush fire that started near I-85 on Thursday morning.

Triple Team Traffic reports that the southbound exit ramp is blocked off for emergency vehicles responding to the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but our partners at Channel 2 report they have spotted what appears to be a nearby homeless camp.

