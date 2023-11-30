Brush fire causing heavy smoke off I-85 near Cheshire Bridge Road, exit ramp blocked

ATLANTA — Fire crews are battling a brush fire that started near I-85 on Thursday morning.

Triple Team Traffic reports that the southbound exit ramp is blocked off for emergency vehicles responding to the fire.

Crash blocks the HOV lane on I-85/sb at the Lenox Road/Cheshire Bridge Road (exit 88). Also, the Fire Department continues to battle a Brush Fire on the ramp to Lenox/Cheshire Bridge Rd. Delays. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/eZzGwP5MrY — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 30, 2023

It is unclear what caused the fire, but our partners at Channel 2 report they have spotted what appears to be a nearby homeless camp.

