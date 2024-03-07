Local

Brother of man accused of murdering 22-year-old nursing student on UGA campus denied bond

Diego Ibarra

MACON, Ga. — The brother of a man accused of killing a 22-year-old nursing student on the University of Georgia campus has been denied bond and is in federal custody.

Laken Riley was found dead on a running trail on the UGA campus on Feb. 22. A day later, Venezuelan national Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested on murder charges in her death.

His brother, Diego Ibarra, 28, was also arrested for presenting a fake green card to officers.

On Thursday, the elder Irbarra was led out of a Macon courtroom in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit.  He will remain in federal custody in Butts County. A grand jury will get the case on Tuesday.

Ibarra faces a maximum of ten years in prison if he is convicted.

Prosecutors argued that Ibarra appears to have ties to a Venezuelan gang and would have been a flight risk.

