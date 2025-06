BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — All police and court administrative services in Brookhaven have been suspended on Monday due to an “intermittent air conditioning outage.”

Brookhaven police announced the services are closed as officials work to fix the outage.

“We’re taking this step to ensure a safe environment for our staff and community members," Brookhaven police said.

Anyone who had a scheduled court date will be mailed a new notice about the rescheduled date.