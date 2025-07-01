Local

Brookhaven police arrest Riverdale teen accused of killing 16-year-old

By WSB Radio News Staff
Arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Brookhaven
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Brookhaven police arrested a Riverdale man for the murder of a 16-year-old on Clairmont Road near Buford Highway on the night of June 14.

18-year-old Enrique Mendoza was arrested following an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

He’s behind bars in DeKalb County as he was arrested on Monday.

Mendoza faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.

