Broadway actress from metro Atlanta performs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

LOS ANGELES — A Broadway actress from metro Atlanta showed off her singing skills on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night.

McKenzie Kurtz, who is used to singing in front of an audience got to do it in Hollywood on Monday.

The 27-year-old Kurtz has held several Broadway roles, including as Anna in “Frozen,” according to her Instagram.

Kurtz grew up in Alpharetta and graduated from Milton High School in 2015 before attending the University of Michigan.

Currently, she’s starring in the Huey Lewis musical, “The Heart of Rock & Roll.”

On Monday night, she performed “It Hit Me Like a Hammer” by Huey Lewis and the News.

