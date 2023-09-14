Bride’s mother tracks down dress after Atlanta bridal shop unexpectedly closed shop

ATLANTA — A bride who thought she might have to walk down the aisle in a different dress than the one she chose will be in her dream dress after all.

She wasn’t able to get her hands on the dress she’d already bought after Anya Bridal closed its doors unexpectedly last month.

Jasmine Buie-Jones bought her dress at the shop just two days before it shut down.

Her mother, Camille Cole, said she’d paid for the dress and was going to do whatever it took to get her hands on it.

When she did, Buie-Jones said she wasn’t letting go.

“I was so happy I just snatched the dress and I walked right to the car,” she recalled.

She thought she might not ever see the dress again and with her wedding a month away, the clock was ticking.

“I was so sad. I was really happy my mom is like the biggest investigator,” Buie-Jones said.

“After us being sad, I got mad,” Cole explained.

The women went by Anya Bridal, called and emailed, but never got a response, so Cole googled ‘Anya executives.’

Every contact she found, Cole reached out to and explained her search for the dress.

A former executive messaged her back 11 days later and told her she had the name of a seamstress who may have worked on the dress.

Buie-Jones quickly called the seamstress.

“When she answered the phone, she said, ‘Jasmine. Oh, my God. I’ve been looking for you,’” Buie-Jones said.

She raced to pick up the dress and said it fit perfectly.

“She has the dress that she wanted. And she’s gonna marry the guy that she wants to marry,” Cole said.

The happy couple is getting married next week in Las Vegas.

Cole says brides should use a credit card to purchase their dress, so that if something happens, they can dispute the charge.

