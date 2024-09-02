Bremen High School QB recovering after spinal surgery, teammates hold prayer circle

The teammates of Bremen High School quarterback Carson Kimball are speaking out for the first time.

The team and community are rallying behind him after he suffered a serious injury during Friday night’s game.

After having spinal surgery, Kimball is now recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. The team formed a prayer circle on Sunday afternoon and shared their favorite stories of him.

“One of the greatest guys I know,” said Thomas Mann, teammate.

The image of Kimball down on the field Friday night continues to weigh heavy on the hearts of his teammates.

“When I walked over and saw him I waved over the trainer over there…. I just prayed he was going to be fine and get off that field,” said Andrew Muldoon, teammate.

The senior took a hard hit during the final quarter of the game.

“One thing Carson would want us to do is power through this. That guy was our leader. He would be encouraging us to power through right now,” said Mann.

Kimball’s father posted about the surgery on social media saying, “His C-6 vertebrae is being replaced with a titanium one. He has massive pressure on his spine.”

He also added that Kimball will be in the ICU for the next four to seven days.

Kimball’s teammates say he is a true leader on and off the field.

“It’s weird, it’d like God gave him a gift to know if you’re going through something. He could tell if something was wrong with you. He would always be there to lift you up and give you encouragement,” said Mann.

They also spoke about his resilience.

“He’s never one to go down. He’s always fighting. He’s never going to step off the field no matter how big the injury,” said Bryson Jenkins, teammate.

“He’s strong. He’s going to get through it. If anyone can do it it’s seven. He’s our quarterback. He’ll be able to overcome adversity for sure,” said Muldoon.

The school principal said he visited Carson on Sunday and that he was alert.

He sent a message to tell his teammates that he loved them.



