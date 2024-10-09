Braves sue former employees, accusing them of stealing bases from Hank Aaron’s 715th HR

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have filed a lawsuit against two former employees accusing them of theft and “unlawful possession” of Hank Aaron memorabilia.

It’s the latest in a series of twists surrounding an auction over the bases and home plate from April 8, 1974, the night that Aaron broke the home run record.

Heritage Auctions announced plans to auction off the memorabilia. The Texas-based company said they received the items from an unidentified former Braves employee and his family.

However, the Braves sent a cease-and-desist letter questioning the bases and plate’s authenticity. Heritage Auction ended up filing a lawsuit against the Braves claiming damage to its reputation.

Now, the Braves have filed a lawsuit in Cobb County Superior Court naming the former employee and his son, who also worked for the team.

“Despite the Braves’ best efforts to store and protect the historic bases and home plate for over forty years, Bill Acree, a then-employee of the Braves who had access to the items, unlawfully claimed them as his own and ‘gifted’ them to his son, Ben Acree, another former employee of the Braves. Ben Acree subsequently contracted with Heritage to auction off the bases and home plate in hopes of a payday,” the lawsuit claims.

The Braves said Bill Acree worked for the organization for over 50 years and worked as visiting clubhouse manager, home clubhouse manager, equipment manager, director of team travel and senior advisor.

The lawsuit claims the Braves contacted the Acrees on Aug. 30 to return the bases but said they refused. The Braves are now seeking a jury trial and request Heritage Auctions return the bases.

Heritage Auctions sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News: “This matter is being handled by our legal counsel.”

Channel 2 Action News also received the following statement from a Braves spokesperson.

“The Atlanta Braves filed suit in Cobb County Superior Court against two former employees and Heritage Auctions to seek the return of bases that were stolen from the organization in a deliberate effort to profit from their taking. Protecting the legacy of players who have worn our uniform is a responsibility that we take very seriously, especially as it relates to the memory of Hank Aaron. Hank’s impact on our organization will never be matched, and items that tell the story of his monumental achievements must be preserved and showcased in a way that properly honors his legacy.”