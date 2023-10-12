Braves pushed to the brink after blowout loss to Phillies in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Atlanta Braves have no margin for error in the NLDS.

Atlanta fell to the Phillies in a big way with a blowout 10-2 loss in Wednesday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.

The Phillies now lead the NLDS 2-1. A win during Thursday’s Game 4 would secure the best-of-five series for Philadelphia and move them on to the NLCS, ending the Braves’ season.

If the Braves tie the series back up on Thursday, both teams will return to Atlanta for the deciding Game 5 on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves picked right-hander Bryce Elder to start Game 3. The Phillies started Aaron Nola.

After a solid first two innings, Elder fell apart in the third. He gave up five hits, one walk and six earned runs. The Phillies homered six times in the lopsided win, including two from Bryce Harper.

The Braves will start right-hander Spencer Strider in Game 4. The 20-game winner went seven innings in Game 1, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

The Phillies did not name a starter but left-hander Ranger Suárez, who earned a no-decision in his Game 1 start, is a likely candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

