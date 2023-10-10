Braves pull off stunning rally to even NLDS 1-1

ATLANTA — The excitement was sometimes overwhelming in and around Truist Park Monday night.

The fans were beyond thrilled after the Atlanta Braves rallied from behind to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

“That was one of the best endings I have ever seen in my life. Fantastic. Let’s go,” said Braves fan Rob Slade.

For most of the game, the Braves trailed the Phillies 4-0.

But the Braves used a couple of huge crucial late-game plays to come back and secure the victory.

With the team trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning, catcher Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the eighth, All-Star third baseman Austin Riley connected on a two-run home run to give the Braves a 5-4 lead as Truist Park erupted in excitement.

Then, with the Phillies up to bat in the top of the ninth, Michael Harris II made a game-ending catch where he leaped up and caught and hard-hit ball and fired it back into the infield to secure a double play and end the game.

After the game, fans at the Battery celebrated the exciting victory at nearby bars and restaurants.

“We already know we got the best bats in the league. We just got to warm up,” one fan said.

But Braves fan Rob Slade pushed back.

“Braves are going to take it from the late end to the beginning. It doesn’t matter. We’re gonna win every single game,” Slade predicted.

©2023 Cox Media Group