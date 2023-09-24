Braves launch new project to improve local baseball fields

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves want to get more kids to round the bases.

The team, along with Truist launched the Braves Park projects with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rosa Burney Park and Dunbar Rec Center.

The park is the first to get new refurbished under the program which aims to improve access to the game.

Better scoreboards, fields and dugouts will come to parks around metro Atlanta.

“This is a very special park project, as it is our very first Braves Park Project together with Truist,” remarked Danielle Bedasse, Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Director of Community Affairs at the Atlanta Braves. “It is really important to create more safe, equitable, fun, sustainable places to play, learn and grow; and that is exactly what this is meant to be.”





