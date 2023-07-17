Braves branch off from Liberty Media following stockholders’ vote

Liberty Media stockholders voted Monday to split off the Atlanta Braves as an independent publicly traded company.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the Braves and their real-estate development project, The Battery Atlanta, “no longer will be a branch of Liberty Media Corp., but instead will comprise Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc., the new stand-alone public company being split off to Liberty stockholders.”

The proposed separation was reportedly announced last fall. On Monday, according to The AJC’s Tim Tucker, the plans were approved “in a 10-minute special meeting of stockholders, held virtually.”

Despite the vote, Tucker reports the Braves will remain entwined with Liberty, as a “664-page filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission spells out in voluminous detail.”

Liberty’s SEC filing states:

“Upon completion of the Split-Off, (Braves Holdings) and Liberty Media will operate independently, and following (related transactions) neither will have any ownership interests in the other. In connection with the Split-Off, however, (Braves Holdings) and Liberty Media … are entering into certain agreements in order to govern the ongoing relationships between (them) after the Split-Off and to provide for an orderly transition.” — Liberty Media

Tucker explains that the separation is seen by many investors as a “potential precursor of a later transaction in which the Braves could be sold to a private buyer at an enhanced valuation.” Read more here.

