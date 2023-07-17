Local

Braves branch off from Liberty Media following stockholders’ vote

Braves branch off from Liberty Media following stockholders’ vote ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 05: Atlanta Braves fans gather during the World Series Parade at Truist Park on November 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in six games against the Houston Astros winning their first championship since 1995. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Liberty Media stockholders voted Monday to split off the Atlanta Braves as an independent publicly traded company.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the Braves and their real-estate development project, The Battery Atlanta, “no longer will be a branch of Liberty Media Corp., but instead will comprise Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc., the new stand-alone public company being split off to Liberty stockholders.”

The proposed separation was reportedly announced last fall. On Monday, according to The AJC’s Tim Tucker, the plans were approved “in a 10-minute special meeting of stockholders, held virtually.”

Despite the vote, Tucker reports the Braves will remain entwined with Liberty, as a “664-page filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission spells out in voluminous detail.”

Liberty’s SEC filing states:

“Upon completion of the Split-Off, (Braves Holdings) and Liberty Media will operate independently, and following (related transactions) neither will have any ownership interests in the other. In connection with the Split-Off, however, (Braves Holdings) and Liberty Media … are entering into certain agreements in order to govern the ongoing relationships between (them) after the Split-Off and to provide for an orderly transition.”

—  Liberty Media

Tucker explains that the separation is seen by many investors as a “potential precursor of a later transaction in which the Braves could be sold to a private buyer at an enhanced valuation.” Read more here.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!