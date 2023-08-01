Braves beef up pitching staff as trade deadline looms

The trade deadline in Major League Baseball ends at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the Braves aren’t going to stand by and let the clock tick away.

Despite already having the best record in the league, the Braves have made a move to add depth to their already talented pitching staff.

Atlanta is acquiring pitcher Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitcher Alec Barger, according to a Tuesday morning report from Robert Murray of FanSided.

Hand, 33, is 3–1 with a 4.54 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings of relief work this season.

The Minnesota native has spent time with the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and the Rockies during his 13-year career.

He made three All-Star teams from 2017-19 with San Diego and Cleveland. He led the American League in saves with 16 during the reduced 2020 season.

Barger has spent 2023 with Double A Mississippi in the South Atlantic League, striking out 48 batters in 38 1/3 innings.

