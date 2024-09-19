Local

Boy steals off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun, weapon found at his home

Fulton County Sheriff's Office (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Police are charging a boy accused of stealing an off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun.

Atlanta police said the robbery happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Investigators say a boy, whose name and age have not been released, came up to the deputy and “wrestled” away the deputy’s gun.

Police said the boy escaped and ran to his house, where they tracked him down and recovered the gun.

Charges are pending. Police said no one was injured.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!