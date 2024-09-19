Boy steals off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun, weapon found at his home

ATLANTA — Police are charging a boy accused of stealing an off-duty Fulton County deputy’s gun.

Atlanta police said the robbery happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Investigators say a boy, whose name and age have not been released, came up to the deputy and “wrestled” away the deputy’s gun.

Police said the boy escaped and ran to his house, where they tracked him down and recovered the gun.

Charges are pending. Police said no one was injured.