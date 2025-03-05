Boy missing since 2017 found safe in Colorado

ATLANTA, GA — A child who was abducted in Atlanta seven years ago has been found safe in Colorado, and two people now face charges.

U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor says Abdul “Aziz” Khan, now 14-years-old, was found with his non-custodial mother and her husband just outside of Denver.

The mother, 40-year-old Rabia Khalid, along with her husband, 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail with bond set at a million dollars for each.

They have been charged with Second Degree Kidnapping, Forgery, Identity Theft, Providing False Information to Authorities, and Trespassing.

Aziz and another child were taken into protective custody by authorities.

Aziz’s disappearance went viral after it was documented in Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series.

The family of Abdul Aziz Khan provided the following statement: “We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”