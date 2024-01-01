Boy dies after New Year’s Eve shooting at East Point home, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A boy is dead after a shooting inside an East Point home on New Year’s Eve.

East Point police said they received a call about a shooting at Martel Homes on Sunday. When police and fire departments arrived, they found a boy injured with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not release the boy’s name or age.

Investigators have determined that the shooting happened inside the home. Police made an arrest, but have not named the suspect or the charges.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but East Point police said it wants to stress “the importance of securing weapons within your residence.”