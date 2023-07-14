Boy, 11, covered in scars from ‘long-term abuse’ found running from Coweta neighborhood, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A woman was arrested after deputies said a child covered in scars was found running from a Coweta County neighborhood.

It was July 5, around 6:41 p.m., when Newnan officers were called to a home in the area of the Bullsboro Crossing subdivision.

Newnan authorities said it was regarding an 11-year-old boy running from the subdivision who appeared to be frightened.

When officers arrived, they began speaking with the Good Samaritans and the child, who was with them.

According to the Newnan Police Department, as officers were speaking with the child, they noticed concerning marks on the boy’s body and contacted detectives.

Detectives reportedly saw multiple scars, marks, and injuries on the child consistent with long-term abuse and neglect.

The boy’s adoptive guardian, Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones was found in Spalding County, the same day.

Jackson-Jones was booked into the Coweta County Jail and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

Officials said additional charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.





©2023 Cox Media Group