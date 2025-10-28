Bond denied for metro Atlanta couple accused of abusing 5-month-old daughter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County judge has denied bond for a Lithia Springs couple accused of severe child abuse involving their 5-month-old daughter.

William King and Amber Rivera, both 20 years old, are behind bars after prosecutors say their infant daughter was found with 30 broken bones, including fractures to her ribs, arms, legs, and wrists. Investigators say the baby was born prematurely.

According to prosecutors, the couple claimed the injuries happened in a car crash but authorities say no crash was ever reported.

King and Rivera face at least 18 charges, including child cruelty, aggravated battery, and obstruction. The baby is now in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS).

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story