Bomb threat called into East Point plasma center, no device found, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A busy street in East Point was shut down on Friday afternoon for reports of a bomb threat.

Police say an employee at CSL Plasma received a call that a bomb was inside the building and would be going off in five minutes.

Cleveland Avenue was closed near Blount Street as police investigated.

There were dozens of officers investigating in the area.

MARTA police bomb squad came to assist East Point police in searching the building.

No devices related to a bomb were found inside and an all-clear was given.

There is no word on if the person who called in the bomb threat will face charges once identified.