Bomb squad investigates safe after road rage incident, but it wasn’t explosives they found

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved in a road rage incident ended with an unexpected twist.
Recently, the Clayton County Police Department was called to a vehicle accident. Officers said the vehicle was involved in a domestic disturbance and road rage incident that resulted in a serious accident.
While investigating the vehicle, Clayton County officers found a black safe in the backseat.
To ensure everyone’s safety, the CCPD Bomb Squad was contacted to cut into the safe.
After cutting into the safe, police found the following:
- Pound of marijuana
- Two point four pounds of THC edible gummies (29 packages)
- Nine handgun/rifle magazines
- Rifle and handgun bullets
- Various miscellaneous tools
Police did not release any other details. CCPD did not say if any arrests were made.
The case remains under investigation.