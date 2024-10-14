Local

Bomb squad investigates safe after road rage incident, but it wasn’t explosives they found

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved in a road rage incident ended with an unexpected twist.

Recently, the Clayton County Police Department was called to a vehicle accident. Officers said the vehicle was involved in a domestic disturbance and road rage incident that resulted in a serious accident.

While investigating the vehicle, Clayton County officers found a black safe in the backseat.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the CCPD Bomb Squad was contacted to cut into the safe.

After cutting into the safe, police found the following:

  • Pound of marijuana
  • Two point four pounds of THC edible gummies (29 packages)
  • Nine handgun/rifle magazines
  • Rifle and handgun bullets
  • Various miscellaneous tools

Police did not release any other details. CCPD did not say if any arrests were made.

The case remains under investigation.

