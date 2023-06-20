Boil water advisory in Sandy Springs lifted after multiple days, officials say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs has lifted its boil water advisory after multiple days. according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

The city said its water now meets or exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards required by the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

Crews at the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews have completed repairs on a 48-inch transmission main on Riverside Road near the Don White Memorial Park.

Officials said on Monday that residents and businesses should begin to notice a restoration of water pressure.

The boil water advisory was initially put into place on Sunday.

Crews worked through the night to restore water for residents, according to officials.

Water can be used for all purposes without boiling after officials found no contamination in the water supply.

The DWM is dedicated to safeguarding the residents’ well-being throughout the City of Atlanta and the City of Sandy Springs.

The department apologized for the inconvenience that this issue has caused to the community.

For more information, visit atlantawatershed.org.

©2023 Cox Media Group