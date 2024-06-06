Boil water advisory lifted across City of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Nearly a week after several water main breaks across the City of Atlanta led to a boil water advisory for much of the city, the Department of Watershed Management says water is safe to drink once again.

The boil water advisory was issued on Friday. Over the last few days, the advisory was slowly lifted for parts of the city.

It has now been lifted for the entire city.

City officials say sampling has confirmed that public water can be used for all purposes and does not require boiling.

The city suffered several water main breaks, two of which were classified as “major.” All of those breaks have since been repaired.

The largest two breaks at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. and W. Peachtree St. and 11th St. sent water spraying across the roads for hours.

Thousands of Atlantans spent days without water while thousands more have been boiling water for days.



