Boil water advisory issued for north end part of Clayton County until Wednesday night

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a contractor hit a water main Tuesday evening.

The county said in the release the advisory is issued to customers on the north end of Clayton County experiencing low pressure or no water.

According to Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA), a Georgia Power contractor hit a 24-inch water main at 1187 Morrow Road in Forest Park while directionally drilling.

The main trunk line affects customers in Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow, and Lake City.

“Any customers in these areas who experienced low pressure, or no water for a short time should boil water before consuming it as a boil water advisory has been issued as a precaution,” the CCWA release stated.

CCWA said its water quality lab staff is collecting water samples for testing and once testing is complete and the water is deemed safe to consume, the advisory will be lifted.

Officials estimate the boil water advisory will end by 11:45 p.m. on July 12.

Information is also posted and updated on CCWA website and on CCWA’s Facebook page: @ClaytonCountyWater. CCWA also provided complete CDC guidance on the CDC website.

