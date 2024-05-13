Bodycam shows K9 find missing child with autism after wandering from Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Video shows the heroic moments a K9 and its handler rescued a child from a wooded area last month.

On April 22 at around 7:14 p.m., K9 Sika and Sgt. Townley responded to help find a missing child with autism who left home on foot.

Bodycam footage shows the moment K9 Sika began sniffing around for any signs of the missing child.

Minutes later, the child was found in a wooded area. The child appeared to find comfort in rubbing their hand on K9 Sika’s back.

“We thank K9 Sika for helping to bring this child home,” the department said.

The Gwinnett Police Department along with Project Lifesaver have created a planned response to at-risk, missing persons and others with special needs that may become lost or wander.

Project Lifesaver’s primary mission is to return at-risk individuals, who are inclined to wander, safely home to their loved ones. In over 2,000 searches nationwide, there have been no reported serious injuries or deaths, and recovery times average less than 30 minutes.