Body of woman missing for 2 years found underneath backyard firepit, roommate charged with murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police have arrested a South Carolina man after investigators said he killed a woman and buried her body under a firepit in her own backyard.

Sheridan Dirk Fogle, 54, was arrested on Thursday after the remains of Penni Whiteside, 51, were uncovered in June.

Whiteside disappeared in May 2022. She was living with Fogle at the time in Myrtle Beach.

Investigators said after doing several interviews with neighbors, police said there was reason to believe that Whiteside was buried under the firepit.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant in June and found Whiteside’s remains.

“This is a tragic loss of life and a senseless crime of violence. Please continue to pray for the family and friends of the victim. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is committed to seeking justice and holding those accountable for those who do harm,” the police department said on Facebook.

Fogle has been charged with murder.

