Body of missing 21-year-old recovered from Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, GA — The body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Lanier after he went missing while swimming over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified the man as Terrell Shelton.

According to the agency, Shelton was swimming with a group of friends near Robinson Park when they decided to swim to an island. Officials said Shelton went underwater and never resurfaced.

Hall County Fire Rescue and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office searched on land and water near Robinson Park for several hours after Shelton was reported missing.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources later located Shelton’s body in about 14 feet of water using sonar equipment. Game wardens then used a remote device to recover the body.

Officials said Shelton was last seen while swimming with friends, who lost sight of him as they returned from the island.

Divers and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search effort.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the drowning remains under investigation. The cause of the drowning has not been determined.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.