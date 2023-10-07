Local

Body of metro Atlanta man found nearly one week after disappearance, coroner says

David Najour (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a metro Atlanta man’s death.

Barrow County Coroner officials confirmed that the body was 24-year-old David Najour.

On Sept. 29, Najour was reported missing by his family.

Deputies said Najour was last seen near his subdivision on Highway 81 and Tom Miller Road in Winder.

Coroner officials said a family friend of Najour’s found his body in the woods near his home Thursday.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

