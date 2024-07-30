Body of man who vanished in Georgia river identified as 26-year-old from New Jersey

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who drowned in a Georgia river over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw a 26-year-old man swimming in the Ocmulgee River on Sunday when he went underwater and did not return.

The man has now been identified as Daniel Romain of New Jersey.

Someone called 911 and emergency responders began searching for Romain, but didn’t find him for nearly 24 hours.

Members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Dive Team and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources found Romain’s body on Monday at around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Coroner Leon Jones. According to Coroner Jones, the next of kin has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation.