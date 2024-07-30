Local

Body of man who vanished in Georgia river identified as 26-year-old from New Jersey

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Amerson River Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who drowned in a Georgia river over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw a 26-year-old man swimming in the Ocmulgee River on Sunday when he went underwater and did not return.

The man has now been identified as Daniel Romain of New Jersey.

Someone called 911 and emergency responders began searching for Romain, but didn’t find him for nearly 24 hours.

Members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Dive Team and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources found Romain’s body on Monday at around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Coroner Leon Jones. According to Coroner Jones, the next of kin has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!