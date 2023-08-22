Body of man found in Coweta County lake

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A body was found in a Coweta County lake on Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was found on Hidden Lakes Court.

The lake where the body was found is located inside a Newnan subdivision.

Deputies said the name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified of the death.

Investigators did not find any signs of foul play.

The age of the man is unclear, but police did identify him as an adult.

The victim’s death is continuing to be updated, according to deputies.

