DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found.

DeKalb County police said officers received reports of a body on Hillandale Drive on Wednesday at 5:43 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body on the side of the road in the woods.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

No further information has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.





