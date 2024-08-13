Body found in GA shed during missing person investigation, GBI suspects foul play

POOLER, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a missing person investigation led Georgia officers to discover a body in a shed over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Pooler Police Department conducted two welfare checks at a home off South Skinner Avenue after it received information about a missing person.

Officers then found a body in a shed in the backyard of the home. After an initial examination, investigators began to suspect foul play.

Police and the GBI did not say if the body found belonged to the person who was reported missing.

No one has been arrested in connection to this death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pooler Police Department at 912-748-7333 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-213-5777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.