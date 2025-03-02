Body discovered in camper fire in south Fulton County, authorities investigating

FAIRBURN — An emergency response turned into a criminal investigation after firefighters discovered a body inside a burning camper in South Fulton County on Saturday.

Fire crews rushed to Koweta Road in Fairburn, responding to reports of a camper fire. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, authorities found a body inside the camper.

A witness described the scene as “shocking and unfortunate.” As the smoke cleared, the incident transitioned from a fire emergency to a police investigation.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that they had responded to the camper at this location in the past, though details remain scarce. At this time, the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire have not been determined.

According to WSB-TV, the incident occurred as North Georgia remains under a Red Flag Warning, meaning high fire danger due to dry air and gusty winds. Officials have cautioned that such conditions could contribute to the rapid spread of fires.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding what led to the fire, but the case is being treated as a death investigation.