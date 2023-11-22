Body camera video released in death of Atlanta deacon Tased during arrest over traffic ticket

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office have released the police body camera footage in the death of a local deacon who was Tased during an arrest over a traffic ticket.

On Aug. 10, Atlanta police said Johnny Hollman, 62, was involved in a minor accident off Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. and called 911 to report it. Police said Hollman became “agitated and uncooperative” when he refused to sign a traffic citation.

Officer Kiran Kimbrough, 23, used a stun gun on Hollman. At some point during the arrest, Hollman became unresponsive and paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

Hollman’s family has already seen the video but has been demanding its release to the public. The footage released on Wednesday is from the body camera worn by Kimbrough.

Hollman tells Kimbrough that he had the green light and blamed the other driver sitting at a red light for the crash. After the officer enters information from all parties into the system, he goes to issue Hollman a ticket.

Kimbrough: “Alright man. Here is the case number for you. I did find you at fault in this accident.”

Hollman: “But my light was green.”

Kimbrough: “You cut your turn short.”

Hollman: “He kept coming at me. This wasn’t my fault.”

Kimbrough: “Why are you screaming at me?”

Hollman: “I’m not screaming. I’m saying it’s not my fault.”

Kimbrough: “I need you to sign this ticket right here on the X.”

Kimbrough repeatedly tells Hollman that he needs him to sign the ticket or he will take him to jail. Hollman repeatedly responds that he did nothing wrong.

Kimbrough: “Why are you screaming? I told you once, lower your voice. You’re not going to scream at me. Do you understand why I’m telling you? Now you are going to sign this ticket or I’m going to take you to jail. I suggest you sign the ticket then you can talk to my sergeant or whoever you want to talk to. I don’t care.”

Kimbrough goes to arrest Hollman and the video shows a struggle between the two men.

Hollman: “Why you doing me like this? I ain’t did nothing. Why you doing me like this man? I’m an old man.”

Kimbrough: “Sign the ticket, I’m going to Tase you. Put your arm behind your back now (Taser buzzes). Put your arms behind your back (Taser buzzes).

Hollman: “My asthma acting up real bad… please, I need help. Help... I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

In the video, Kimbrough deploys his Taser once more and Hollman becomes unresponsive as the Taser goes off again. A civilian steps in and offers to get his handcuffs. Kimbrough rolls Hollman over and attempts to get him to respond.

“Hey, wake up... I think he passed out on me,” Kimbrough said.

Other Atlanta officers pulled up to the scene and Kimbrough said that Hollman grabbed his hand like he was going to punch him. Kimbrough said he punched Hollman “a couple of times, Tased him and put him in cuffs.”

Kimbrough told the officers that Hollman was still breathing. Paramedics then arrive on the scene and start chest compressions on Hollman. A few minutes later, Hollman’s family pulls up. The body camera footage ends as a tow truck takes Hollman’s truck away.

Police fired Officer Kimbrough for not calling a supervisor to the scene before he decided to arrest the deacon. The Atlanta Police Department said it has also changed its policy for traffic citations.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement on Wednesday about the video’s release:

“The video will be difficult to watch for many people, especially the family of Mr. Hollman. I continue to extend my deepest sympathy to them and hold them close in my thoughts and prayers. We also extend our gratitude to those in the community who have embraced and supported the family during these difficult months.

“As Mayor, I know it is critically important for the City of Atlanta to continually assess, evaluate and adjust how our public safety departments carry out their sworn mission to serve and protect our citizens. When there is a tragic circumstance, we afford due process for the officers involved while also letting the evidence drive the decision. In this case, the evidence was clear regarding a violation of the department’s SOPs.

“The ability to change and build a public safety organization in the City of Atlanta that is flexible and able to adjust its procedures in a common-sense manner is of the utmost importance. As we move forward, this will include creating the most progressive training curriculum in the nation, which includes learning and practicing de-escalation skills, mental health training, anti-bias training and building relationships with citizens to continue strengthening community trust.

“We appreciate the APD Office of Professional Standards for their administrative review as well as the ongoing investigation into this case by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

