Body cam video shows burglar being arrested after breaking into woman’s home while she was asleep

ATLANTA — A burglar was arrested after a woman told Atlanta police that he broke into her home while she was asleep.

On Tuesday at approximately 3:06 a.m., officers responded to Piedmont Avenue NE about a residential burglary.

While they were heading to the address, officers saw the homeowner down the street a short distance from her home. The homeowner said she was sleeping inside of her home when she woke up to her back door being broken into.

The homeowner told police when her door opened, she ran through her home to the front door and then ran down the street where she was able to flag someone down to contact 911.

After speaking to the homeowner, officers went to check the outside of the home and found a man standing inside the kitchen and ordered him to come out of the home.

The officers then arrested 38-year-old Aleavy Glover.

Police said Glover was charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property and was taken to Fulton County Jail.



