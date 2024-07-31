Boar’s Head recall expands to 7 million more pounds of meat amid listeria outbreak

ATLANTA — Boar’s Head and Old Country meat products are under an expanded recall as a listeria outbreak across the United States has spread to 13 states.

While there are cases in multiple areas, Georgia has confirmed two cases so far.

On Tuesday, Boar’s Head expanded their recall to seven million pounds of meat, spread across both Boar’s Head and Old Country brands, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The expansion follows an initial 200,000-pound product recall and includes include liverwurst, ham, beef salami, bologna and other products made at the firm’s Jarratt, Virginia, plant.

The USDA reported that the recall includes 71 products, a combination of meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations which were made between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024.

The products in question have sell-by dates from July 29 to Oct. 17, according to the federal agency.

Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

Nationally, 34 people have become ill from the listeria outbreak, and two have died, according to the CDC.

A full list of the products in the recall can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



