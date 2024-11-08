Blue Ridge neighbors being told to boil water after water main break

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Residents of the north Georgia town of Blue Ridge are being told to boil their water after a water main break on Friday morning.

City officials say there was an eight-inch main break on Industrial Park Road near the intersection with Highway 515.

Those in the area should expect low water pressure and outages.

Crews are currently working in the area and hope to have service restored soon, but the road will stay down to just one lane until at least 6 p.m.

The city has also issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city, including:

Blue Ridge Village

Riverstone Medical Campus

Reid Ridge Lodge

Village Road

Ingles Shopping Center

Chapel Drive

Overview Drive

Industrial Park Road

Side roads and subdivisions branching off of those roads and anyone else experiencing low water pressure should boil their water.

The advisory will remain in effect until the city has been able to restore water and do appropriate testing to make sure it’s safe.