Blood donations needed to treat patients injured during severe weather in Tennessee

GEORGIA — Blood Assurance needs donors to help treat patients who were injured during last weekend’s severe weather in Middle Tennessee.

Over the last couple of days, they have had to ship extra blood, platelet, and plasma units to that area to meet increased demands.

Donors in Northwest Georgia are encouraged to donate blood at their donation centers in Cartersville, Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe, and Rome.

You can schedule an appointment at your closest location by going online.

You can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are also accepted.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health.

Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids (avoiding caffeine) and eat a meal that is rich in iron before donating.

Six people were killed and nearly two dozen people were hospitalized after storms damaged homes and businesses in Middle Tennesee on Saturday.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Blood Assurance is critically low on Type O blood.

Anyone who donates blood through Friday, Dec. 15, is automatically entered to win a $500 holiday shopping spree.

They will contact all winners by phone at the end of the giveaway period.

