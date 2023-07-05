Blood for Botox? Georgia blood center says donating never looked so good

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One Georgia blood center is making sure its efforts are not in ‘vein’.

It is a new campaign the Shepeard Community Blood Center said is no ‘type O’ (pun intended).

While donating blood can at times be ‘A negative’, the blood center and Southern Dermatology are coming together to give donors ‘A positive’ experience -- and a special treat.

Anyone who donates blood between July 5 and July 7 will receive a free Botox treatment.

According to WSB’s ABC affiliate WJBF-TV, the treatment is valued at $120. It is one treatment per donor.

Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel told WJBF-TV that the center is grateful for the partnership. “In what would normally be a very stressful week, Southern Dermatology is turning frowns upside down – both literally and figuratively,” Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel said. “We are very grateful for this partnership and their generosity.”

Information about the blood drives can be found on Shepeard Community Blood Center’s website. The center states that one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Shepeard locations are listed below:

1533 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904

4329 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809

460 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809

290 Meridian Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813

122 S Jefferson St, Dublin, GA 31021

353 Fabian Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

