From blackmail to expired food and mold, this is what Todd Chrisley says its like living in prison

ATLANTA — For the first time, we’re hearing directly from Todd Chrisley about his time so far in prison.

Chrisley and his wife, Julie, known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In an interview with News Nation last week, Chrisley spoke about being fed expired food, rats and squirrels roaming the prison, and black mold.

Chrisley also claims that prison guards are trying to blackmail him.

“There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection,” Chrisley said.

For months, Chrisley’s daughter Savannah has been discussing the ‘deplorable’ conditions her parents are living in on her weekly podcast.

Chrisley told News Nation that inmates are being fed expired food and not getting enough nutrition.

“It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally -- I’m not exaggerating -- the food is dated. It’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. And they are literally starving these men to death here,” Chrisley said. “These men are getting, I don’t know, they are getting 1,000 calories a day.”

Chrisley said the only food he eats is what he’s able to get from the prison commissary.

“I eat tuna. I eat peanut butter. That’s where I get my protein. I eat like a pasta salad that I make. Pasta that I get in the commissary, and then I start over again doing the same thing the next week,” Chrisley said.

He said the prison warden has limited the amount of things he can get from the commissary as a way of “trying to break me.”

“Before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. And then it went from 6 to 3. She had not given a reason. Wen I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege,” Chrisley explained.

He went on to say that the prison is full of rodents and black mold.

“You’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is,” Chrisley said.

News Nation tried to do an in-prison interview with Chrisley, but their request was denied by the jail over security reasons, the new organization said.

Chrisley told them there was a reason for that: “They don’t want you in here where you can see what’s really going on.”

News Nation reached out to the prison about Chrisley’s allegations, and officials told them they serve nutritious food and have up-to-date facilities.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are in the process of appealing their conviction.

