Black Georgia veterans to be included on first Juneteenth Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

ATLANTA – A group of several military heroes are set to be a part of the first Juneteenth honor flight to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

The Honor Flight Network has provided African-American veterans with all-expenses paid round-trip flights to the U.S. Capitol since 2005.

According to the Honor Flight Network, 101-year-old Calvin Kemp is among those who will be honored on Wednesday.

“I feel like a celebrity,” said Kemp.

The group is set to tour the memorials that is built in their honor. It includes three purple heart recipients, one whom is also a bronze star recipient, and four women veterans.