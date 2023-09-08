Biting the Big Apple: Atlanta-born Coco Gauff reaches first U.S. Open final

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands on Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor.

Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted early in the second set.

After the disruption, Gauff went on to win the second set 7-5, clinching her spot in the U.S. Open finals. The 19-year-old is the youngest finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.

One of the protesters, who identified himself only as Ian, said they wanted the U.S. Open to be accountable because it has sponsors who are large corporations whose policies are contributing to global warming.

“We are not trying to harm the athletes in any way. We have nothing against the sport, but we are really trying to draw attention to an issue here that there will be no tennis left for anybody in the world to enjoy,” he said.

Gauff sat on her sideline bench for a bit during the break in the match, eating fruit out of a plastic container, before then getting some tennis balls and hitting a few practice serves. Muchova was briefly visited by a trainer during the interruption.

Later, both players headed toward the locker room as the delay continued. Gauff sat on a treadmill, a towel draped over her lap, while chatting with members of her team.

Gauff, a 19-year-old American, and Muchova, a 27-year-old from the Czech Republic, were both playing in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Their match was the first of the night.

Gauff will face off against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final.

