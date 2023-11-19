Birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. to remain closed for 2 years for repairs

ATLANTA — The birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. is being shut down for two years to allow for rehabilitation work.

Located on Auburn Avenue in the MLK Historical Park and Preservation District, the home will undergo replacement and upgrades of electrical, HVAC, fire suppression, window, door, and porch repairs, among other things.

Items normally kept in the home will be removed and stored off-site during the project.

The home was built in 1895 and has undergone several repairs over the years.

The home will be closed from Nov. 27 of this year through November 2025 to allow for these repairs to be made.

The King Center will still have tours and other typical services during this time.

