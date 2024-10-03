BioLab Fire: Rockdale County Schools to go virtual next week because of chemical cloud

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Schools announced that is going to virtual classes for part of next week as a chemical cloud continues to dissipate following a plant fire over the weekend.

The school district said it will go “virtual on Independent Learning from Monday, October 7, 2024, through Wednesday, October 9, 2024.”

Crews have been working to remove much of the products from the Bio-Lab factory since putting out the fire that sparked early Sunday morning.

The chemicals produced inside the Bio-Lab facility react with water, which is why there has been a continuous plume coming from the factory.

County officials said that chlorines, chloramine, and chlorine compounds were released into the air from the fire.

“Due to changing wind directions and other weather conditions, it is difficult to predict exactly where the plume will travel and for how long,” the district said. “Our buildings will remain closed, and district and school activities will be rescheduled. We have not been given a timeline for the completion of the cleanup, but we hope that we are able to resume normal operations later next week.”

Many people across the metro woke up Thursday morning to a haze in the air and the smell of chlorine.

The Georgia Poison Center says they have handled nearly 700 calls about people sickened from the fumes.

“Coughing, running nose, sneezing, breathing problems, if you have any of these symptoms you should get them evaluated, contact the poison center,” said Georgia Poison Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez.

Bio-Lab released a statement saying the top priority is community safety and that air quality is being monitored at the plant site and in the community.

Georgia Emergency Management officials advise people who live near the plant near I-20 to stay indoors from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., keep windows closed and not draw air from the outside with air conditioning units.