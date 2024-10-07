Local

BIOLAB FIRE: Nightly shelter-in-place to remain for people who live within 2-mile radius

By WSBTV

County chairman says BioLab is brining in outside help to assist with fire cleanup Emergency crews have made progress in slowing down the smoke plume from the Biolab plant fire, according to County Chairman and CEO, Oz Nesbitt. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County officials say a shelter-in-place order will remain in place for those closest to a chemical plant that caught on fire over a week ago.

The shelter-in-place will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for a two-mile radius of the BioLab plant off 1700 Old Covington Hwy SW.

Officials from Rockdale County and the Environmental Protection Agency spoke at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The county stressed patience as they manage the crisis.

“We want this completely resolved. We have crews on ground zero working 24/7 to get this under control,” Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said. “I would love to say this would be over tomorrow or by this day. But we’re not at that point.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!