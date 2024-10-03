Georgia activists, community leaders want chemical facility out of their neighborhood

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A coalition of community organizers and environmental activists called Thursday for the immediate shutdown of the controversial BioLab plant in Rockdale County.

Following a fire Sunday, noxious chloride-laced clouds of smoke have continued to rise from the plant causing people to avoid going outside, especially during evening hours.

“The toxic chemicals released from BioLab have poisoned our air and forced our families in Rockdale to shelter in place. When are we going to be able to open our windows and step outside? Why are we living like this?” said Black Futurist Group founder Devin Barrington-Ward.

The Georgia Poison Center told Channel 2′s Tom Regan it has handled over 600 calls related to chlorine exposure.

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, which is located near the plant, says emergency room staff has seen and treated “a number” of patients presenting with symptoms of itchy eyes, scratchy throats and cough.

The group protesting the plan says the fire marks at least the fourth significant incident at BioLab in two decades, adding to a long history of OSHA violations and fines, as well as an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Chemical Safety Board. Yet despite repeated failures, the group says BioLab has faced minimal consequences.

“A corporation in pursuit of profit has cut corners on safety and our leaders have allowed this to happen,” said Barrington-Ward.

Representative Hank Johnson of Atlanta joined the group in calling for the plant’s shutdown.

“The public’s health, safety and well-being are all at issue. This plant has a history of non-compliance with state rules and regulations. In addition to being a local catastrophe, it’s spread to become a regional catastrophe,” said Rep. Johnson.

Governor Brian Kemp was asked what possible punitive action should be taken against the plant.

“I would just refer you to EPD or EPA for any enforcement actions. I mean, they have the leverage to do that, if there are violations, that is what they do. They don’t need direction from me on that” said Governor Kemp.

A representative from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division told Channel 2 Action News that the BioLab plant holds three permits from their agency. The representative said after the situation at the plant is contained, EPD will investigate to determine if BioLab violated any of the permits.

The Georgia EPA did not respond to a request for comment. The company that owns BioLab also did not respond to a comment on demands that the plant close.